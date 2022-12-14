Norman Reedus joins Ana de Armas in John Wick spin-off movie Ballerina

Norman Reedus is the latest actor to join the cast of John Wick spin-off movie Ballerina, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports, although his role in the film remains under wraps for now.

He joins Ana de Armas, who plays Rooney, a ballet dancer seeking revenge on the people who murdered her family. The character previously appeared in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, but she was played by Unity Phelan. Ballerina will be set between the events of the third movie and the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4.

Ian McShane and Lance Reddick return as Winston and Charon, the owner and concierge of the Continental Hotel, while Anjelica Huston is back as the Director. Keanu Reeves is also set to make a cameo as John Wick. Filming began last month in Prague. The movie will be directed by Die Hard 4 helmer Len Wiseman, with a screenplay written by John Wick writer Shay Hatten and Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell.

Reedus is best known for his role as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead, a character he portrayed for all 11 seasons of the AMC show, and he's also set to headline his own Walking Dead spin-off series. His other upcoming projects include '60s-set drama The Bikeriders, co-starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy.

