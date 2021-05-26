An artist drew the Resident Evil Village Four Lords as the Pokemon Elite Four

If you've wondered what the Resident Evil Village Four Lords would look like as the Pokemon Elite Four, Hong Kong-based artist Moth has you covered.

"Ethan Winters, if you want your daughter back, you will have to get through the elite four (lords) first." #ResidentEvilVillage #re8 pic.twitter.com/nhqBkphw6nMay 24, 2021 See more

In Pokemon lore, the Elite Four trainers are considered the toughest in their regional Pokemon leagues except for the Pokemon League Champion. To become Champion, you'll need to win all the badges in a respective region, defeat the Elite Four, and the current Champion.

In Resident Evil Village main antagonist Mother Miranda has four lords who do her bidding and occupy their own distinct territories in the village she inhabits: Lady Dimitrescu, Karl Heisenberg, Salvatore Moreau, and Donna Beneviento. Moth saw the clear connection between the Four Lords and the Pokemon Elite Four, and decided to assign the Resi baddies their own Pokemon type.

Some light Resident Evil Village spoilers follow.

Lady Dimitrescu is a Dragon-type trainer, Donna Beneviento is a Ghost-type trainer, Moreau is a Poison-type trainer, and Heisenberg is a Steel-type trainer. All four of these choices are dead-on: Lady Dimitrescu transforms into a kind of vampire dragon for her boss fight, Moreau occupies a disgusting, gas-filled bog, Beneviento does some creepy transformations, and Heisenberg uses machinery to make himself larger-than-life.

The 'mons pictured with the Resident Evil Village lords include Polteageist, Weezing, Steelix, Klinklang, Dragapult, Garchamp, and Banette. Moth clarified their Pokemon type choices on their Twitter account, saying that they followed "OG Elite four rules" which means only a single Pokemon type and fully evolved 'mons. They also said that "Moreaus is too slimy for water type" and I have to agree with that.

Turning the Resident Evil Village Four Lords into Pokemon Elite Four is some inspired work, and doing so in the classic Pokemon art style is even cooler.

