Christian Bale and Chris Rock find a dead man in a box in star-studded trailer for David O. Russell's Amsterdam

The first official trailer for David O. Russell's Amsterdam is here, and you might recognize a few familiar faces...or a hundred.

In the clip, which can be viewed above, Chris Rock's character finds a dead white man in a box and says to Christian Bale, "Who do you think is going to get in trouble for that? The Black guy." We then quickly cut to Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington (whose character names have not yet been revealed) suddenly becoming the prime suspects in a 1930s murder case. They end up going to Robert DeNiro for help. The stacked trailer also features Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, and Taylor Swift – the latter of whom will play a grieving daughter.

The trailer for Amsterdam, previously known as Canterbury Glass, first premiered at CinemaCon back in April as part of the new release showcase for 20th Century Studios.

The film's tagline, "A lot of this actually happened," suggests that the film is loosely based on a true story with the trio uncovering "one of the most shocking secrets in American History." Deadline (opens in new tab) initially reported that the film was inspired by the FBI Abscam sting operation of the late 1970s and early 1980s that led to the conviction of seven United States Congress members, though we'll just have to see how this fits into the 1930s setting.

Amsterdam is slated for a November 4, 2022 release. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.