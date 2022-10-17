Among Us is now the best worst art tool, and the devs say it's "absolutely inspired"

Among Us has seen a surprising resurgence as an excellent and also terrible art tool, and unsurprisingly the folks at developer Innersloth absolutely love it.

Here's a fun little exercise (which may or may not yield NSFW results). Hop on Twitter right now – a big ask, I know, but it's worth it – and search " how to draw ." Assuming you're on planet Earth, it should take you approximately 11 nanoseconds to find a widely shared post using the iconic Among Us crewmate as the base or sketch for some genuinely good art. As the above piece from Kahodraws (opens in new tab) shows, sometimes it's as simple as basic anatomy.

this was a random thought in my head and it really workedamong us really is everywhere pic.twitter.com/k2dWNLxgmyOctober 13, 2022 See more

Sometimes more than one crewmate is required to get things just right.

how to draw a capybara (tutorial) pic.twitter.com/IknJdbivcTOctober 17, 2022 See more

Sometimes you've got to take some artistic liberties.

how to draw red pokemon tutorial pic.twitter.com/eJnLfwhN1OOctober 16, 2022 See more

Sometimes you've gotta work backwards.

how to draw amogus pic.twitter.com/S5SdS0GlwOOctober 15, 2022 See more

And sometimes it really does work way too well

here's a quick #art tutorial on how to draw a bed, in 4 easy steps! #pixelart :) pic.twitter.com/ctaftYp1yBOctober 16, 2022 See more

The hit multiplayer argument sim never really went away after its big social boom two years ago – holy crap it's been that long already – but this is definitely a uniquely viral moment for the game. It seems like just yesterday that somebody discovered you can create convincing, teary anime eyes simply by drawing a crewmate wearing big shoes, and now Among Us art is suddenly everywhere.

We reached out to Innersloth to hear the devs' thoughts on the popular amogus art template. Community director Victoria Tran sent over a brief comment.

"Can I make it a funny quote? If so then I'd say: 'Using the Golden Ratio in art? Tired? Using the Golden Among Us in art? Absolutely inspired.'"