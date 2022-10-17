Among Us is now the best worst art tool, and the devs say it's "absolutely inspired"

Innersloth is a big fan of amogus art

Among Us
(Image credit: Twitter via @Kahodraws)

Among Us has seen a surprising resurgence as an excellent and also terrible art tool, and unsurprisingly the folks at developer Innersloth absolutely love it.

Here's a fun little exercise (which may or may not yield NSFW results). Hop on Twitter right now – a big ask, I know, but it's worth it – and search "how to draw." Assuming you're on planet Earth, it should take you approximately 11 nanoseconds to find a widely shared post using the iconic Among Us crewmate as the base or sketch for some genuinely good art. As the above piece from Kahodraws (opens in new tab) shows, sometimes it's as simple as basic anatomy.  

Sometimes more than one crewmate is required to get things just right. 

Sometimes you've got to take some artistic liberties.  

Sometimes you've gotta work backwards. 

And sometimes it really does work way too well 

The hit multiplayer argument sim never really went away after its big social boom two years ago – holy crap it's been that long already – but this is definitely a uniquely viral moment for the game. It seems like just yesterday that somebody discovered you can create convincing, teary anime eyes simply by drawing a crewmate wearing big shoes, and now Among Us art is suddenly everywhere. 

We reached out to Innersloth to hear the devs' thoughts on the popular amogus art template. Community director Victoria Tran sent over a brief comment. 

"Can I make it a funny quote? If so then I'd say: 'Using the Golden Ratio in art? Tired? Using the Golden Among Us in art? Absolutely inspired.'"

To think, a cute game that was basically finished and almost canceled in 2019  has become a pillar of gaming and meme culture. 

