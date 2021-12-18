Amiga 500 Mini's full game list has been revealed

Hey, remember when we were all so excited about teeny tiny versions of old-school consoles that they ended up selling for way more than their recommended retail price on auction sites? Well, here's another one to add to your collection: a mini version of the Commodore Amiga 500 – or A500, as it was affectionately known.

Although the new mini machine was announced a few months back, creator Retro Games Ltd stopped short of revealing its full library of included games at the time, as well as holding off from revealing the release date. Now, however, A500 fans have been put out of their misery: the mini-computer will be available from March 25, 2022.

Featuring both a mouse and a gamepad, as well as the means to insert a usual-sized keyboard via USB should you need it, the A500 Mini is set to go on sale for $140/£120/€130. It also includes modern-day conveniences such as a save/resume feature, scaling options, 50 and 60Hz refresh, as well as a fancy CRT filter to really get the old-school vibe (thanks, VGC).

As for the 25 games included with the machine? Here's the full list of what you'll get:

Alien Breed 3D

Alien Breed: Special Edition '92

Another World

Arcade Pool

ATR: All Terrain Racing

Battle Chess

Cadaver

California Games

The Chaos Engine

Dragons Breath

F-16 Combat Pilot

Kick Off 2

The Lost Patrol

Paradroid 90

Pinball Dreams

Project-X: Special Edition '93

Qwak

The Sentinel

Simon the Sorcerer

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

Stunt Car Racer

Super Cars II

Titus the Fox

Worms: The Director's Cut

Zool

"Introducing THEA500 Mini, a compact reimagining of the Amiga 500 home computer. Featuring perfect emulation of not only the original A500 but also the Advanced Graphics Architecture (AGA) of the A1200," explains the official blurb from the website.

"Play one of the included 25 classic Amiga games [...] or load your own games via USB stick through WHDLoad for a seamless loading experience, supported by a number of settings and options. Plus save and resume your game at any time to help you finish those punishingly difficult classics.

"THEA500 Mini comes with the original style 2-button mouse and newly engineered 8-button precision gamepad."