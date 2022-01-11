Amazon's Xbox deals drop Elite Series 2 controller back to record low price

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has remained stubborn against Xbox deals for much of its life, but Amazon has now returned the $179.99 gamepad back to its record low $139.99 price. That's a $40 discount that we first saw over Black Friday and one that's struggled to hold onto the shelves when returning since.

We have seen this discount dropping back in every now and then over the last few days, but it frequently sells out at a particularly speedy rate. That means we wouldn't wait too long to take advantage of today's Xbox deals - we don't know how long this round will last.

The popularity of this offer likely comes down to the fact that the Xbox Elite Series 2 is the best Xbox controller currently on the market, and we haven't seen many Xbox controller deals hitting this particular model over the course of its life. There's a massive amount of customization on offer here allowing you to personalize hardware like thumbsticks, d-pad, paddles, as well as deadzones and button mapping as well.

Xbox Elite Series 2 controller | $179.99 Xbox Elite Series 2 controller | $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is back down to a record low price at Amazon right now, after first dropping $40 from its MSRP over Black Friday. We've seen this offer flitting on and off the shelves over the last few days, though, so we wouldn't wait too long to jump.



If the Xbox Elite Series 2 is still a little pricey for you, there are plenty more Xbox deals on some of the best Xbox Series X accessories

