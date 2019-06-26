Amazon Prime Day starts early with this 43-inch Toshiba TV for $120 off

Even with the Amazon Prime Day game deals around the corner, some quality tech deals are coming already and the latest offering is this 43-inch FHD TV from Toshiba at a wild 40% discount. It's the Fire TV edition of this model, which means it's packed with smart TV tech and streaming options, no additional hardware required. Plug it into power and you can instantly start streaming from all of the major apps, including Netflix, HBO, Hulu, and, of course, Prime Video. It's also got a handy voice remote with Alexa support, so you'll never have to push a button again, if you're so inclined. At $180, this is a steal on a big TV that you can tuck into a second room in the house or that would look perfect hanging on a dorm room wall. It's also a good option if you want a big screen to pipe your PC and consoles through, or to play Netflix movies on while you game on your current set.

With an eye on the future, the curtain has been lifted, and Amazon has finally formally announced that Prime Day will take place on the 15th and 16th of July. The company's been pushing hard to position their big day as a sort of baby Black Friday, and we'll be tracking all the hottest Amazon Prime Day game deals over at our big hub.

43-inch FHD Toshiba TV for $179.99 at Amazon (save $120.01)

Amazon Prime Day comes early with this 43-inch Toshiba panel for a ridiculously low price. At almost half off, this full HD TV is a great impulse purchase if you want a second set. As a Prime Day preview sale, it may not last, so if you want it, pull the trigger now.View Deal

We'll likely see lots of good deals on consumer electronics coming up on Prime Day, and, if current trends are any indication, some deep discounts on games, consoles, and PC hardware. The best gaming TVs will go on sale too. Stay tuned as July creeps every closer, we'll have all the best deals constantly updated to maximize your shopping bliss.

