Amazon drops Sony Bravia OLED to lowest price since launch

Thinking of upgrading your TV in time for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Then do we have the deal for you. Amazon has significantly reduced the price of one of the top Sony Bravia TVs on the market, making it the perfect excuse to make the voyage to a galaxy far, far away in style.

At a new record low price of $1,298.00 (opens in new tab), this 55-inch Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80K 4K TV is one of the best deals we've seen in April. It's a discount of 35% from the standard $1999.99 price tag that usually comes attached, representing a saving of more than $700. Again, this is the cheapest cost we've ever seen offered by Amazon.

The 2022 model comes packed with Dolby Vision HDR to push image color, contrast, and brightness to the next level. Naturally, as Sony is the maker of the PlayStation 5, its TV ranges take into account the console with the majority now including specifically designed PS5 features. This includes Auto HDR Tone Mapping which will select the best HDR setting automatically and Auto Genre Picture Mode, a display setting that will pick the best mode for playing games.

Sony consistently appears across our top recommendations for the best gaming TV for 2023 with the Sony XR-75X95K model highlighted as one of the best on the market. That said, you will be paying well above $2,000 for this, so in comparison the Sony Bravia A80K is a steal.

Today's best Sony TV deal

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia OLED A80K 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,999.99 $1,298.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $701 - A big 35% discount takes this stunning Sony Bravia 4K TV to its lowest-ever price since launch. The 55-inch model features Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive gaming features designed for PS5.



More of today's best Sony TV deals

Want a bigger screen? Another good alternative is the Sony A80J which we adored for its "fantastic picture quality" and "low latency gaming," even if it lacked a game hub interface. That's currently down from $2,499.99 to $1,798.00 (opens in new tab) at Amazon, equating to a saving of $701.99 (28%) with little stock left due to its popularity. You can find further Sony TV offers below:

If none of these take your fancy, we've rounded up where to find the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X for April 2023. Additionally, we've also put together guides on the best QLED TVs as well as the best OLED TVs for 2023 so you can get a top model for less.