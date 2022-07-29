Amazon cancels The Wilds after 2 seasons

The Wilds will not get a third season on Amazon Prime Video. Per Deadline (opens in new tab), the streamer has canceled the young adult drama, three months after its second season was released.

The show follows a group of teenage girls who find themselves stranded on a deserted island. However, it soon becomes clear something more sinister is going on when they find out there's another abandoned island of teenage boys in the exact same situation.

The cast has been reacting to the news of the cancelation. Gretchen star Rachel Griffiths wrote (opens in new tab) on Instagram: "So proud of the young actors on this show and what they achieved over two seasons. I’ve never loved my bosses as much." While Dottie actor Shannon Berry wrote (opens in new tab): "Thank you Dottie for being the most amazing part of these past 4 years, I’ll miss this unsinkable forever."

The showrunners had been hoping for a third season after the final episode of season 2 ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, which will now go unresolved. "We have a really good roadmap for where season 3 would go," showrunner Amy B. Harris previously told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab).

The Wilds isn’t the only cancelation from Amazon in recent months. The studio also announced its sci-fi drama Night Sky would end after one season. Starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons, the series follows a couple who find a portal to an alien world in their backyard.

For what else to stream on the platform, check out our guides to the best Amazon shows and best Amazon movies.