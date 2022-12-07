Alita: Battle Angel producer says he’s spoken to director Robert Rodriguez about a sequel

Alita: Battle Angel producer Jon Landau has given a promising update about a potential sequel in a new interview.

"There’s a little film called Alita: Battle Angel that we’d love to circle back and do a sequel to," Landau told Deadline (opens in new tab). "I’ve been talking to [director Robert Rodriguez] about that, and hopefully that comes to fruition."

Alita: Battle Angel, the adaptation of Yukito Kishiro’s Battle Angel Alita manga, released in 2019 to a mixed critical response but a considerable $400m at the box office. It has since gained a cult following – with many fans calling for a sequel to continue the story teased during the original movie’s ending.

As late as last year, Rodriguez was open to the idea of a sequel – hinting that Disney Plus (after Disney’s acquisition of Fox) could be the perfect home for the next movie.

"I think anything is possible. Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney+, so that is worth the conversation," Rodriguez said in a January 2021 interview with Forbes (opens in new tab). "I know other people would love to see another, and I would love to do another one. As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels. It's already a pre-sold concept, it's already got a built-in audience that wants to see it, and then it's delivered to them in a way that's the easiest for them to consume. So, it's not a bad idea."

Next up for Rodriguez is a new Spy Kids movie. Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi are onboard for the upcoming Netflix reboot, with the director – who has helmed every Spy Kids entry – also on script duties.

For more on what’s coming your way very soon, check out our guide to movie release dates. Plus, discover more of the best Netflix movies to add to your watchlist.