This Alienware RTX 3080 gaming PC deal is one of the cheapest we've ever seen

You can currently save up to $714 on an RTX 3080 Alienware rig in Dell's gaming PC deals, making it one of the most competitively priced RTX 3080 PCs we've ever come across.

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition, complete with an AMD Ryzen 5900 CPU, RTX 3080, and a 1TB NVMe SSD, is down to just $2,155.99 (was $2,870). While an RTX 3080 PC isn't unheard of around the $2,150 mark, it's worth pointing out that rigs in this price range rarely feature such high-end CPUs as found here. It's also worth mentioning that RTX 3080 stock has been in incredibly short supply since the Ampere GPU launched, so this prebuilt offers a great opportunity to make the most of its capabilities without paying over the odds.

PC gamers appear to agree as the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition RTX 3080 model is being claimed quickly, with 35% of available inventory already gone at the time of writing. While we cannot definitively say how long this offer will be around, we wouldn't be surprised if it wrapped up sooner rather than later.

The RTX 3080 is one of the best graphics cards for gaming on the market now, so if you've had your eye on one of the best gaming PCs, the Aurora R10 is certainly up there. If you're interested in more humble hardware, we're also rounding up the best cheap gaming PC deals, with new offers added often. And if you're after a portable powerhouse, the RTX 3080 is also available inside some of the best gaming laptops, too.

Today's best Alienware gaming PC deals

Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition | $2,870 $2,155.99 at Dell

Save $714 - This is one of the best RTX 3080 PC gaming deals that we have ever come across, and the crowd seems to agree as this offer is being claimed quickly. We hardly ever see machines of this spec sell at this price, especially from Dell, so the Aurora R10 is well worth it at this rate today. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5900, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



