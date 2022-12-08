Aladdin star Mena Massoud gives a disappointing update on live-action sequel

Aladdin star Mena Massoud has given an update on the long-awaited sequel – but it's not very positive. The first film, a live-action remake of the animated Disney classic, released back in 2019 and grossed over $1 billion at the box office.

"I don't know that there is movement," Massoud told Variety (opens in new tab). "There was a change with the writers, and they are working on a brand new draft. That's all I know. If Aladdin 2 happens, that's fantastic. I think it should happen. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback Productions, who did the Lego movies and Aladdin, want to make sure they get this right. So if we do see Aladdin 2, it's not going to be based off the animated version at all. This is going to be a brand new original story."

There is a direct-to-video sequel to the animated film, titled Return of Jafar, but it sounds like that won't form the basis of the live-action follow-up.

Guy Ritchie is set to return to direct the sequel. Though no casting has been confirmed just yet, the first film co-stars Will Smith as the Genie and Naomi Scott as Jasmine.

When news of a sequel first broke, it was reported that the writers' room was looking for inspiration from One Thousand and One Nights, the collection of stories that includes Aladdin's source material.

