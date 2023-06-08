New Ahsoka footage shows Sabine Wren wielding Ezra Bridger's lightsaber – and Star Wars fans are freaking out. The moment was originally exclusively shown at Star Wars Celebration 2023, but has finally been released to the public alongside the Ahsoka release date announcement.

In the footage, which you can see below, Sabine is seen brandishing a green lightsaber and going up against new villain Shin Hati.

On August 23, #Ahsoka starts streaming only on @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/OdwgYBJWdoJune 7, 2023 See more

"About to make live-action Sabine Wren wielding Ezra's lightsaber my whole personality," says one enthusiastic fan .

"I am once again crying about Sabine Wren wielding Ezra Bridger's lightsaber," adds another fan .

"Anybody else think that Sabine looks like an absolute badass holding a lightsaber?" asks someone else – this isn't the first time Sabine has used one of the weapons, considering she's wielded both the Darksaber and Ezra's lightsaber before.

"If we don't get a scene of Ahsoka fighting side by side with Sabine using Ezra's lightsaber is there even a point to this show?" says another person .

"SABINE WIELDING EZRA'S LIGHTSABER MY HYPE IS THROUGH THE FUCKING ROOF" is another thrilled reaction .

Considering Ezra is currently missing in action – with Grand Admiral Thrawn, no less – there's a chance Sabine could end up using that lightsaber for a while longer, though that remains to be seen.

The new promo also reveals that Ahsoka will start streaming on Disney Plus this August 23, which means there's not long to wait at all.

