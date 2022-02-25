Agatha's WandaVision spin-off is exactly what Kathryn Hahn wanted

Kathryn Hahn has teased her upcoming WandaVision spin-off Agatha: House of Harkness.

The actor played the witch in the Marvel series, and was revealed to be getting her own spin-off last year.

Hahn spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the series, and teased that what she has seen of the in-development project so far is "exactly what I would have hoped and dreamt."

That leaves things pretty wide open, but it's clear we can expect a treat when House of Harkness finally arrives – though the series doesn't yet have a release date.

When we last saw Agatha, Wanda Maximoff had trapped her back in her Westview persona of Agnes, meaning the once fearsome witch is acting like she's in a sitcom again. It's unclear if House of Harkness is a prequel or sequel, but we can probably expect Agatha to be back to the powerful magic user she was revealed to be in WandaVision for her spin-off.

As for Scarlet Witch, she'll next be seen in Doctor Strange 2, which is landing in theaters very soon. We're in for a multiversal adventure, with Patrick Stewart potentially back as Professor X, the Illuminati possibly making their MCU debut, and we could even be seeing… Tom Cruise as Iron Man?

Doctor Strange 2 arrives this May 6, while it's unknown how long we'll have to wait for Agatha: House of Harkness.

