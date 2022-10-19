A Simple Favor 2 will have an "international flair", teases director Paul Feig

A Simple Favor 2 is officially in the works, but details surrounding the sequel to the darkly comic thriller are still being kept under wraps. However, director Paul Feig had some hints to drop when we spoke to him about his new Netflix movie, The School for Good and Evil – and it looks like Stephanie and Emily are going global.

"It's gonna be great," Feig tells the Inside Total Film podcast (opens in new tab) of A Simple Favor 2. "If we make it, you know, we're definitely planning on making it. But in this business, anything can change. But no, it's fun. It's different than the first one, but it's still very similar in tone to it. I just wanted to take them into a slightly bigger world, in this one. I'll just say it's got a little international flair to it. I'll leave it at that."

A Simple Favor was released in 2018 and stars Anna Kendrick as Stephanie, a widowed single mother and vlogger, who tries to solve the disappearance of her wealthy and mysterious new friend Emily (Blake Lively). Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, and Linda Cardellini also star.

News of a second Simple Favor movie was first announced in May 2022, with Feig confirmed to be returning to the director's chair and the first movie's screenwriter Jessica Sharzer penning the script. Both Kendrick and Lively are set to return for the sequel, too.

