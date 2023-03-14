A Ratchet and Clank PC port might be in the works, and Bloodborne fans are despairing

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart could be the next PlayStation-made game arriving on PC, and Bloodborne fans can't handle it.

Yesterday on March 13, a sleuthing Reddit (opens in new tab) user picked up on the fact that Nixxes, the studio that helps PlayStation developers port their games to PC, listed a new job. The role, a UX/UI engineer (opens in new tab), seeks someone familiar with 'Coherent middleware,' a game tool which has been utilized to develop Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Now, fans of Bloodborne on Reddit are taking this news especially hard. "I'm going to assume Sony will port literally every game they have to PC eventually except Bloodborne," writes one Reddit user, pretty effectively summarising the feelings of all Bloodborne fans around the world.

"The pain, it never stops hunter," writes one another, attempting to mimic Bloodborne's loveable (?) doll. "At this point I'll turn into a slug myself" says another Reddit user, calling back to fond memories Bloodborne fans have of turning into a charming slug at one of the game's several endings.

A Bloodborne PC port, as well as a PS5 remaster, have been on the minds of fans for years now. There have been several rumors of a port over the last three years or so, with one actually being debunked by a well-known modder, and none of the other rumors ever producing anything concrete.

FromSoftware's 2015 game is locked to 30FPS on the older PlayStation console, only playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility. Fans so desperately want a revival of Bloodborne, since it's arguably FromSoftware's best game, and quite possibly one of the greatest games ever made. A re-release of some sort still isn't looking likely for Bloodborne.

