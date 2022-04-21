Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart walkthrough

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart starts after a short cutscene showing Rivet, with Ratchet and Clank taking part in a parade. This is essentially the intro/tutorial mission and is all fairly straightforward. Grab your wrench, smash the crates, and head from one parade float to the next.

Before long though, Dr. Nefarious shows up and all hell breaks loose. This section is all entirely linear, so once you've grabbed the Burst Pistol and killed the Goons-4-Less, take part in the rail grind tutorial. From here, continue forward with the shootin' and the blastin' until you have to take down the Goon Dropship. If you're struggling here, make sure to keep your distance – the dropship is a much bigger target than you so you can shoot it from afar – and make a mental note of where the ammo and health crates are.

Surprise surprise, Dr. Nefarious steals the Dimensionator and all hell breaks loose. Follow along with the grind rails until another cutscene sees you land next to the first Mrs. Zurkon, the weapons vendor.

Megalopolis Train Station

(Image credit: Sony)

The next section of Megalopolis takes place in and around the train station and this is where it starts to open up a little. Don't worry about collectibles here though, the only important things to find are standard crates and some raritanium. Speak to Mrs. Zurkon to buy the Shatterbomb, a glove that throws insta-detonation grenades.

Defeat the Goons-4-Less in the area next to Mrs. Zurkon, then progress up the stairs on your right-hand side. The train will zoom off and you can cross into a circular room with a tree. Ratchet will shoot at Dr. Nefarious in a cutscene, hitting the Dimensionator and opening rifts, but now you can use rift tethers by pressing L1. Jump to the first one then before you go left, look right; there's a rift tether to jump to by your first few crates of raritanium.

Head back over and jump to the rift tether on the left, then clear all the Goons-4-Less from this area. Plenty more crates and bolts to obtain here if you look around, then go inside the building and deal with the Sandsharks that come through a portal. Keep going and head through the next door on your left to find a stack of crates, then continue the way you were for another cutscene to happen.

(Image credit: Sony)

In this next area, smash the stack of crates against the far wall, then head up the rift tether on the moving crane. When this reaches the top and you jump to the next one, turn to the left and glide over to the platform, where you can then rift tether up to a small cranny with more raritanium inside. Head back to the rift tether on the crane and jump to the next one through the descending crates to continue.

Outside the next building you have more Goons-4-Less to kill, but before you jump on the taxi, make sure you head through the corridor to your left to find a bunch more crates to smash. Then hang on to the taxi with L1 and you'll be dropped off by another Mrs. Zurkon, where you can buy The Enforcer. This is essentially a shotgun with some serious upgrade potential.

Clear the Goons-4-Less from the next area – there's a lot of them in this bit – and you'll have the first fight against Dr. Nefarious. Your Shatterbomb will come in handy here, along with the Blast PIstol. The fight isn't too difficult but make sure you're constantly strafing to avoid the missiles, jumping over the laser beam, and when he moves away, smaller enemies are going to spawn through portals so be ready for them. Once Dr. Nefarious is "defeated", this is the end of Megalopolis.

Exploring Nefarious City

(Image credit: Sony)

When you start exploring this dark and dingy city, Ratchet is without Clank, but there's nothing except crates to find until you reach the Nefarious City Bazaar. Turn the boltcrank, go through the tunnel, and you may notice an obvious path on your left. You can't do anything with this route yet, so come back later.

Glide down to the bazaar, run to the middle, and Ms. Zurkon will begin a cutscene. After this, you can buy Mr. Fungi, and you have options of where to go. Run around the bazaar a little and open the map to see raritanium highlighted, some of which you can grab now. Otherwise, follow both the spybot and gold bolt guides above to explore the optional objective which leads you to one of each through the Nefarious Business Factory.

(Image credit: Sony)

To continue with the main story, head to the east of the bazaar. When you reach the doorway you can't get through, turning right is the correct way to go, but head down the stairs to your left first. There's a CraiggerBear in the area so use our dedicated guide to find that, along with the very first Pocket Dimension where you can obtain the Robot Disguise Helmet.

Chasing Phantom

(Image credit: Sony)

Head back up the stairs and down the other side to find the nightclub. Stroll towards the bar and a cutscene will happen, revealing Phantom's identity, and it's up to you to chase him down. Deal with the enemies, leave the nightclub (some raritanium on your left as you exit), then keep pursuing him through the streets. Keep an eye out for stacks of crates and more raritanium along the way.

(Image credit: Sony)

When Phantom jumps off a ledge into a more open area, with the light blue glowing tree in the opposite corner, clear all the enemies here then take another look at the gold bolts guide because there's one in the vicinity if you take a right-hand turn.

Walljump to the top and use the boltcrank to raise a bouncy platform, then walljump again and keep following Phantom. More enemies to kill next, but when you reach Phantom at the other side, he gives you the Phantom Dash – now you can pass by those forcefields. Keep following him and you'll learn how to wallrun as well. After Phantom points out the blimp to you, keep heading down the straightforward path and after lots of wallrunning, you'll find another Ms. Zurkon who introduces weapon upgrades and the Negatron Collider.

Head up the elevator and you'll be in the Nefarious Day Spa, where you'll have myriad enemies to take out again. There are a lot of foes here so stay on the move, keep dodging, and use rift tethers to your advantage. Mr. Fungi is a lot of help too. When all the foes have been defeated, grind the rail back to the bazaar.

(Image credit: Sony)

Remember that route to the side when you first found the bazaar that you couldn't get through? Along with now being able to grab the chests and raritanium behind the forcefield door inside the bazaar, you can also head back to where you entered the bazaar and use the wallrun to jump over to the other side. Round here you'll find a gold bolt and some more raritanium - check the dedicated gold bolts guide for more details.

Next, you need to go back to the bazaar and cross the raised wallrun platforms to the Nefarious Statue. This begins your first fight against a Nefarious Juggernaut. Keep moving at all times, phantom dash or jump through the beam attack, and don't be afraid to take cover behind the satellite dishes if you need to.

Afterwards, you've got the first Glitch console. This is a short minigame which sees you control a drone inside a computer. It's fairly straightforward; progress through the arena in a linear fashion, shooting the small bugs with your R2 attack and hitting the big virus nests with L2.

Completing this begins another cutscene and signals the end of Corson V. Onto Sargasso!