A Quiet Place 2 featurette previews the horrors to come ahead of this month's premiere

Ahead of the long-anticipated A Quiet Place 2 later this month, a new featurette has arrived with glimpses into the sequel's monsters as well as interviews with members of the cast and director John Krasinski

*Major spoilers for 2018's A Quiet Place follow - if you haven't seen the first movie, now's a good time to turn back.*

It doesn't look like the featurette includes any new footage of the movie, but it does describe some seriously dire circumstances for the Abbott family going into day 474 of the apocalypse. A Quiet Place 2 picks up right where the first movie leaves off, with Krasinski's Lee Abbott having sacrificed himself to save his family. This time around, there's more to worry about than giant, overpowered monsters that can track you using even the slightest sounds (as if that wasn't enough).

"Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence," reads the sequel's official synopsis. "Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

The release date for A Quiet Place 2 was shuffled around quite a bit, largely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it's now set in stone for Friday, May 28. The film will premiere in theaters and then hit Paramount Plus 45 days later. The first movie was a surprise hit with fans and critics alike, and it sounds like the sequel is even more intense. "It's more ambitious. There's more people and more creatures, and it is like a runaway train," Emily Blunt says of the sequel.

