A Pokemon app will teach you how to use motion gestures on Google Pixel 4, according to this leak

Google and The Pokemon Company have created a Pokemon demo to help teach Google Pixel 4 users how to use its Soli motion gesture controls, according to a new leak.

Tech website Google9to5 got its hands on the Pokemon Wave Hello demo, which sees players meeting Pikachu, Scorbunny, Sobel, Grookey, and Eevee. During the demo, you perform specific gestures to interact with the cute creatures, such as swiping up to charge Scorbunny’s jump, or swiping to splash Sobel with water.

What makes it stand out is that it’s powered by Soli , a project Google has been officially working on since 2015. Soli powers the Pixel 4’s Motion Sense technology, which picks up your hand’s movements without you having to touch the phone’s screen. While the Pokemon Wave Hello demo leaked video only shows how it works with touch controls, it seems like a playful way to get Pixel 4 owners used to the pleasingly futuristic Motion Sense tech.

It’s unknown yet whether this will be locked to devices that use Soli, but with Google holding an event on October 15, we shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out.

Pokemon fans have had plenty to sink their teeth into this week, with more Pokemon Sword and Shield details, such as Max Raid Battles , revealed earlier in the week. Plus, there’s more to come, with a livestream planned for tomorrow, which you can watch here tomorrow. We’ve got to fill the time between now and Sword and Shield’s November 15 release somehow, right?