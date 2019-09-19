"A good duck that'd treat me right" - The first reactions to Pokemon Sword and Shield's Sirfetch'd are in

Pokemon Sword and Shield is going to introduce us to all kinds of new Pokemon this November, and so far we've had some magnificent Galarian forms with lots of unique and interesting designs. Sirfetch'd is the latest Pokemon to make its debut, and I, along with the rest of the internet, fell in love with the majestic duck in all its leek-wielding glory.

Sirfetch'd is the Galar evolution of Farfetch'd who was first introduced as part of the original gen 1 Pokemon in Pokemon Red and Blue back in 1996. The little duck has only now gotten its first evolution, and it can only evolve in the Galar region after "experiencing many battles." With its spear-like leek, leafy shield, and lofty expressions, it's hard to ignore the noble air and dignified swagger of Sirfetch'd.

Lots of fantastic fan art has flown onto Twitter since Sirfetch'd was revealed, as well as plenty of memes that celebrate its Big Duck Energy. So without further ado, here are the best reactions we've seen so far to the knightly duck Pokemon.

What's the overall reaction?

Generally, everyone loves the look of the Sirfetch'd and its aristocratic air. It seems to be split between it looking oh so smug and downright righteous. Sirfetch'd certainly appears to be the kind of duck who lords its leek over everyone as if to say, "I've got you," or, "look at me and my distinguished weaponry, you are not worthy." You could easily imagine it would be the type of Pokemon Galarian Weezing would tip its smokestack-like top hat to. Some think it deserves its very own oil paintings, while others think its fair fighting ways make it trustworthy and chivalrous. Basically, Sirfetch'd has a kind of gallant attitude we can't get enough of it.

I think this is it. A nice Sirfetch'd for above your fireplace.#Pokemon #PokemonSwordandShield pic.twitter.com/BsnT05ExdsSeptember 18, 2019

I support him #Pokemon #SirFetchd pic.twitter.com/QiXTJ0ZOA1September 18, 2019

A good duck that'd treat me right ⚔️🦆🛡️#Sirfetchd #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/w1C0nwjylvSeptember 18, 2019

Its smug aura mocks me #Sirfetchd #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/CKhhGWTgdRSeptember 18, 2019

Nintendo you've given #Sirfetchd too much power with those suave bedroom eyes, but I'll take it. #Pokemon #pokemonSwSh pic.twitter.com/pbBha4S3xjSeptember 18, 2019

Now that's a long leek

Ever since Alolan Exeggutor set a trend with the very tall meme thanks to its endlessly long tree-neck, other Pokemon have been getting the same treatment. Galarian Weezing brought it back to life with its very tall hat, and now the leek Sirfetch'd wields has inspired yet more "open for a tall surprise" memes, and frankly, it never gets old.

I'm sorry. I realized I did not make the leek long enough in my last Sirfetch'd drawing. Pls open for my full apology #Sirfetchd #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/dSDiVbm5oNSeptember 18, 2019

Noble ducks lead to great fanart

With all of these fantastic designs coming to the latest Pokemon adventure, we get to see some seriously good fan art recreations, and there has been so much artistic love for Sirfetch'd that we just had to share some more glorious artworks inspired by the majestic duck since it debuted.

I will take a duck Pokémon anytime#PokemonSWSH #Sirfetchd #ポケモン剣盾 pic.twitter.com/886pWF8sdKSeptember 18, 2019

I LOVE THIS DUMB BIRD #PokemonSwordandShield #Pokemon #Sirfetchd pic.twitter.com/eGxlGQqPvxSeptember 18, 2019

Thinking of him #Sirfetchd #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/n1W9TsotbkSeptember 18, 2019

One things for sure, Sirfetch'd is definitely a good reason to go out and get the Sword version of Pokemon Sword and Shield when it releases November 15, 2019. With so many fun and fantastic designs being revealed in the lead-up to launch, we can hardly wait to see what will appear in the wild next.

