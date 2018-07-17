A musical mastermind packed 100 YouTubers into one Fortnite rap video

Think you're a Fortnite fan? Well, unless you've organized a musical tribute starring a hundred YouTubers, you can get in line behind Dan Bull. He's the guy who created the Fortnite Rap Battle Royale.

"This song is about Fortnite," says Bull. "The Fortnite song to end all Fortnite songs, just in time for Season 5. I thought of this as a joke and then sort of accidentally made it happen."

The original joke was actually about how the combination of YouTube algorithms and trends like Fortnite can hurt YouTube content creators, but now it seems as if Bull is getting the last laugh.

The cast is a mix of gamers and rappers, including Miracle of Sound, Elsie Lovelock, Professor Elemental, Mat4yo, DaddyPhatSnaps, and None Like Joshua. Some of the contributors have genuine talent, some offer a bit of light relief, and some are Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom. Seriously, he's right there at 2 minutes in.

Hollywood Legend Productions helped make the song happen, Giddy Video helped with the graphics, and a bunch of Fortnite players helped with the footage. You can see a full list of everyone who took part on YouTube.

Bull made a name for himself online with his raps about games like Skyrim, Overwatch, and Minecraft, and has been releasing studio albums since 2009. He's also campaigned against the UK's Digital Economy Bill and educated his audience with tracks about his Asperger's syndrome.

