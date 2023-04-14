A Monster Hunter World Iceborne board game is on the way, Clutch Claws included

Monster Hunter World Iceborne is getting a board game later this yearn from Steamforged Games, a publisher responsible for numerous video game adaptations ranging from Resident Evil to Horizon Zero Dawn.

As a follow-up to the original Monster Hunter World board game (which we called one of the best adaptations we've ever played), this version trades in the jungle for frozen tundra with a fresh clutch of monsters based on the video game expansion - some of which will apparently interrupt your battles in monster 'turf wars'. The Monster Hunter World Iceborne board game also introduces the Clutch Claw to tabletop, letting you get in close just like in the video game.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne will arrive on Kickstarter this May 18, and it's just the latest of its video game-themed board games to get the crowdfunding treatment. The Horizon Zero Dawn board game was also Kickstarted a few years back, and Monster Hunter World itself raised £3.4 million in funding during 2021.

"We’re beyond excited to continue our journey through the Monster Hunter: World universe," Steamforged co-founder and CCO Mat Hart says in the announcement. "There are many big fans of Monster Hunter on the team, and it’s been a pleasure seeing how positively the first board game has been received as an authentic and faithful adaptation. Now, we’re dedicated to bringing Iceborne to life on the tabletop in a way that does equal justice to the unique experience of hunting monsters through the frozen wastes. Get your Clutch Claws ready!"

If you want to get ready for the campaign, you can follow it on Kickstarter here.

