A GI Joe video game is coming from the makers of Dungeons & Dragons

A new GI Joe video game is coming from the same company behind Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons.

While the project hasn't been formally announced yet, Wizards of the Coast's careers page confirms that the company is currently staffing up a new studio whose first project will be a new "AAA 3rd person action/adventure game" set in the GI Joe universe, as spotted by PC Gamer . The studio will be based in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina, which is also the headquarters of Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer Epic Games.

The four open job listings reveal a few more specifics like the fact that there will be combat of some kind as well as progression systems, though the details are being kept vague for now.

If you're wondering why Wizards of the Coast is making a GI Joe video game to begin with, the answer seems fairly simple: it's part of Hasbro, the toy company behind the GI Joe figures and franchise, and Wizards of the Coast has been building up a game development business of its own.

Given the numerous incarnations GI Joe has taken throughout the years, from its origins as a posable military doll to a cartoon and comic franchise to a live-action film series, there's no shortage of source material for this project to pull from. Ideally it will have good guys firing red lasers at bad guys, and bad guys firing blue lasers at good guys.