A fix for Modern Warfare 3's infamous 'Groot' skin is on the way

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3's notorious Gaia skin, which inarguably bears likeness to the Guardians of the Galaxy character Groot and has thus earned it the dubious honor of being called the "Groot skin," will be disabled and updated, Sledgehammer Games says.

In a Reddit AMA, by far the most popular question fielded by an unfortunate community manager reads: "Oh the biggest one, what are you going to do about the Gaia skin and the problems it has brought forward to MW3 from MW2?"

The Reddit user is referring to the fact that the Gaia skin makes character models very dark and, depending on the environment and players involved, can partially obscure its wearers from view and make it difficult for them to be shot. And since the skin is a paid cosmetic, the community is rightfully decrying it as having a whiff of pay-to-win.

"Adjustments to Gaia and Gaia Blackcell Operator Skins are in the pipeline for Modern Warfare III," reads a reply from Sledgehammer Games. "In a future game update, we'll disable this item until said changes can be released to all players."

First introduced in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 earlier this year, the Groot skin made its way over to the new shooter at launch and has been a pain point in the community since. It's unclear exactly how Sledgehammer plans to tweak the cosmetic, but it's probably safe to assume that, at the very least, they'll make it a little easier to spot in dimly lit environments.

