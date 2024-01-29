A Final Fantasy 6 remake matching Final Fantasy 7's ongoing trilogy would take 20 years to make, says the JRPG's original director

Final Fantasy 6's original director has once again responded to pleas for a remake, estimating it could well take 20 years to develop.

In a new interview with YouTuber Julien Chièze, Yoshinori Kitase stated that, if Final Fantasy 6 was one day remade in the same way Final Fantasy 7 has been, it would be a much "bigger" undertaking due to its vast number of characters. In fact, it would be such a huge job that developing a Final Fantasy 6 remake could well take double the amount of time it took to make the two Final Fantasy 7 Remake installments we have right now.

Kitase believes arriving at Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's launch has taken around a decade so far, in total. The veteran Final Fantasy developer is therefore alluding to his belief that making a Final Fantasy 6 remake could very well take two decades to complete, from start to finish. Kitase adds that he's well aware of demand for a Final Fantasy 6 remake, which isn't a surprise, considering he's already addressed it twice.

Last year, Kitase said he was personally pushing for Final Fantasy 6 remake to happen within Square Enix. From the sounds of things, it seems like Kitase's done some extensive thinking on the topic, and likely isn't too optimistic about his chances of getting a game made over the course of two decades. That would be a huge financial commitment from Square Enix.

Even if we don't get a Final Fantasy 6 remake from Square Enix, we've still got Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth right around the corner, set to release on February 29, exclusively for PS5. Read up on our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preview for a full look at what we made of the sequel when we played it for ourselves.

The actor behind Cloud just recently said we're going to see an "unhinged" version of his character in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which sounds pretty ominous.