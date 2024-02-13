Starfield and Halo are reportedly not part of the first Xbox exclusives coming to PS5

A trio of Xbox exclusives are reportedly on their way to other platforms, including PS5, as part of a change in Microsoft's business strategy which will be announced later this week.

Earlier this month, reports suggested that Xbox was about to make a substantial change to its multiplatform efforts, with several first-party Xbox exclusives making the jump to other consoles . Those reports stemmed from datamining that hinted that 2023's Hi-Fi Rush could be heading to Nintendo Switch in the near future.

Since then, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has reportedly told Microsoft staff that Xbox is not done making consoles , and Microsoft has announced that it will offer an update on "the future of Xbox" in a podcast on Thursday . While no other official information has been forthcoming, further reports have outlined which Xbox exclusives could be coming to PS5, if any.

In a recent report , The Verge claims that Hi-Fi Rush and medieval detective game Pentiment will be the first Xbox exclusives "to appear on rival consoles," with Sea of Thieves to follow up "on non-Xbox platforms later this year."

Elsewhere, The Verge also reports that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is being considered for a PS5 launch after a short period of Xbox exclusivity. That report claims that "Microsoft's new multi-platform approach for Xbox games hasn't been finalized," suggesting that games could come to PS5 or Switch on a case-by-case basis. Xbox Era claims that Starfield could release on PS5 after its Shattered Space expansion releases, but that's not corroborated by The Verge. With no release date for Shattered Space in sight, it's also unlikely that Starfield will be an early Xbox game to make its way to PC.

Some rumors have hinted that Halo Infinite, or other games in Microsoft's flagship FPS franchise, could release on PS5, but there's been no corroboration of those rumors either. While possible, a multiplatform future for Halo would likely mark Microsoft's greatest departure from exclusivity efforts, and it's unlikely to be included in a collection of planned multiplatform releases broadly limited to smaller and older games.

If Xbox exclusives are coming to PS5 or Nintendo Switch, it's expected that Phil Spencer will announce those games, and their release windows, in the business update on Thursday.

