Mafia Definition Edition release pushed to September

The Mafia Definitive Edition release date has been pushed back nearly a month due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official statement from the team at 2K, the ground-up rebuild will release on September 25 instead of the original planned date of August 28. As many game developers have acknowledged, the COVID-19 pandemic and the work-from-home model it has produced can complicate the dev process - in this case, 2K writes that finalizing everything in time for the original launch date has become "increasingly challenging."

"From the beginning, this has been a passion project for us," the statement reads. "Many of our developers helped create the original Mafia, and all of us are committed to crafting an updated experience worthy of that timeless classic. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make Mafia: Definitive Edition the very best it can be for all our fans worldwide."

To ease the sting of the game's delay, 2K has released a brand new 15-second teaser trailer that you can watch here . Plus, we'll get an extended look at gameplay on July 22 to hold us over.

Mafia: Definitive Edition will launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC and plunge you back into the world of Lost Heaven and the life of cabbie Thomas Angelo, who gets involved with the mafia. The 2002 game has been completely rebuilt, and the graphics from the first trailer show off how beautiful the remastered game looks. We can't wait to explore it.