2022 iPad Air deals just hit brand new record low prices at Amazon

iPad deals are hitting the latest 2022 iPad Air hard today, with a brand new record low price on the latest release. The 64GB tablet is now down to just $549.99 at Amazon, that's $50 off the $599 MSRP. This is a particularly hot offer, especially considering the new model only hit the shelves in March.

Previous iPad deals have always stuck close to MSRP here, though we did spot a $560 cost for a couple of days earlier last month. That means this is not only the cheapest we've ever seen the M1-toting device, but also the first significant discount the series has seen in its life. If you've been on the lookout for iPad Air deals but don't want to settle for the previous generation, we'd heartily recommend heading over to Amazon as soon as possible.

The iPad Air 5 is one of the best gaming tablets on the market right now, thanks to that powerful processor and (relatively - Apple speaking) affordable price tag. While we have seen previous releases taking discounts of this scale at this point in their life cycles, they don't tend to stick around long.

You'll find more information on this offer just below and plenty more iPad deals in both the US and UK further down the page.

iPad Air 5th generation (64GB) | $599 $549.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is the first time we've ever seen a $50 discount on the new 2022 iPad Air, with Amazon offering the latest device for just $549.99. Previous offers have only ever dropped that $599 MSRP down to $559, and that was during a particularly brief flash sale in March. Be quick, then, because we don't know how long this one can last.



More of today's best iPad deals

Whether you're after something a little cheaper, or a powerful device to replace your laptop, you'll find plenty more of the best iPad deals around just below.

Who should buy the iPad Air?

The iPad Air is a hybrid model, designed to offer the performance of an iPad Pro without any of the extra features, screen tech (or space), or higher storage options. That fits it neatly between the base level iPad and the particularly pricey high-end options. If you're just looking to browse the web and stream some Netflix, we'd recommend sticking with the cheaper 10.2-inch model in the iPad deals chart above. However, the use of the second generation Apple Pencil and larger display means the iPad Air 5 is ideal for anyone who needs a tablet to take notes or illustrate. Plus, that M1 processor is going to see you through lighter media editing and heavier gameplay (hello Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia) much better as well.

