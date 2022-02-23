100 Elden Ring players will become ‘Elden Ladies and Lords’ and win a piece of land in Scotland

Bandai Namco will bestow 100 lucky Elden Ring players with official titles and tiny plots of land in a bizarre marketing stunt.

Each winner will receive a certificate dubbing them an ‘Elden Lady’ or ‘Elden Lord’, as well as a “souvenir plot of land” near Glencoe, Scotland, at the Highland Titles Nature Reserve.

Don’t make plans for castle construction just yet. As VGC notes, Highland Titles typically sells plots that max out at 100 square feet. At the bottom end, you’re looking at a single square foot - barely wide enough to stand on, let alone establish a feudal fiefdom. But you do get the right to visit your land at any time, and “transfer [it] to future generations”. It’s a legacy of sorts.

“You can essentially do what you please with the land within the normal confines of law,” Highland Titles say. “We do also retain rights to prevent the land being used for hunting and shooting. The land can only ever be used for the purposes of conservation.

“Please note however that the Land Registration etc. (Scotland) Act 2012 does not allow souvenir plots of land to be officially registered so technically Highland Titles Limited has to remain as the registered owner of the land on your behalf. Highland Titles will also manage (at no cost to you) the land as a nature reserve on an ongoing basis.”

It’s all getting a bit NFT, isn’t it? Still, Bandai Namco isn’t asking for any money: entrants merely need to email eldenlord@bandainamcoent.eu, and argue the case for their own Lord or Ladyship, or that of another nominated person. The competition will run from Elden Ring’s release date, Friday February 25, until 9am on Friday March 11. Only those over the age of 16 and based in the UK and Ireland can put themselves forward.

