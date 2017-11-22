You can now get a Nintendo Switch with a game for under £300 thanks to Black Friday

You can't say retailers haven't been offering some great (slightly early) Black Friday gaming deals. From Xbox One S bundles to PS4 Pro packages, there's been deals a plenty and we're not even at the big day yet. But for the Nintendo Switch, GAME and Amazon are offering the Switch with a game for under £300. Take a look:

So we're already hitting sub-£300 deals for the Switch and there's still two days until actual Black Friday. No doubt there are plenty of consumers out there waiting for such a deal for a Switch with either Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Super Mario Odyssey for such a price. Of course, we'll tell you if that happens, so keep an eye on our best Black Friday Nintendo deals hub for the latest.