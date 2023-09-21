Over 20 years on, Britney Spears' cult movie is coming back to cinemas... one more time

Crossroads, starring Zoe Saldana and Britney Spears, is heading back to theaters, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on a concept by Spears and later fleshed out into a screenplay by Shonda Rhimes, the teen drama follows three friends as they reconnect on a cross-country road trip. Though the film was critically panned at the time, it managed to gross $61 million on a budget of $12 million thanks to Spears's star power – and is regarded by some as a cult classic.

Saldana stars as Kit, best friend to both Spears's Lucy and Taryn Manning's Mimi, in one of her earliest roles. Saldana would go on to star in Drumline and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl shortly after.

Directed by Tamra Davis, the cast also includes Anson Mount, Kim Cattrall, Dan Aykroyd, and Justin Long.

"It was just amazing," Saldana previously told Entertainment Tonight of her experience making the film. "I was surrounded by amazing women, from the director, Tamra [Davis], to the producer, [Ann] Carli, and Shonda, the writer, Shonda Rhimes! Come on! And Britney [Spears], and Taryn [Manning], and myself, and Anson Mount... It just felt like it was such a beautiful experience."

The film is being re-released as part of Spears' forthcoming memoir, The Women In Me, and will include two previously unreleased songs from the film's soundtrack.

Fans will be able to buy tickets for Crossroads on September 28.