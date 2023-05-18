How to use the wings in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To use those Zelda Tears of the Kingdom wings, all you really need to do is place one atop a slope at a great height, jump aboard, and let gravity do the rest. You can attach some other Zonai devices like fans, rockets, or even flame emitters to give them some extra thrust, or even secure a controller to your wings to turn them into a steerable aircraft.

You'll first run into the Zonai wings while trying to reach the Great Sky Island shrines in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom . They can look a bit tricky at first, especially if you've not yet come to grips with using Ultrahand or your other powerful abilities, but the good news is that they're not too difficult to use if you have the right tools or are in a good location. Here's a look at how to use the Zonai wings in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and when they might come in handy.

How to use wings in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You'll know a good spot to use the Zonai wings when you see a downward-sloping runway in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. These locations make excellent lift-off points, and all you need to do is simply pick up the wings using your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ultrahand ability and place them at the top of the runway. Alternatively, you can use Ultrahand to attach fans or rockets to a set of wings when there's no sloping ground available, meaning you can take off from atop mountains or cliffs instead.

Using the Zonai wings is even easier once you've unlocked the useful Autobuild ability in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom . This lets you build structures from schematics that you discover on your journey or even from memory, since Autobuild keeps track of everything you make with Ultrahand and stores these blueprints to be used anytime. Bear in mind that you'll either need the requisite devices in your inventory or be able to pay for them with Zonaite ore. You can mine for Zonaite in many of the caves dotted across the expansive Zelda Tears of the Kingdom map , so keep an eye out for discovery spots as you explore Hyrule!

