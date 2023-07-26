Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player yeets Link as far as humanly possible

The art of yeeting in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has reached its peak after months of trial and error.

Engineering is a tricky business in Tears of the Kingdom, even with all the newfound powers Link's been afforded in the sequel. The act of throwing Link high up into the skies above Hyrule has become an art form all of its own, and it all started two months ago with the Reddit post below.

Coincidentally, the player also happened to discover that the height limit in Tears of the Kingdom is a reported 3292 meters. That's an impossible distance for Link to traverse using ordinary means, but that all becomes a reality when he's being chucked up into the sky by a giant propeller platform.

The same enterprising user then attempted to launch Link from the bottom of Death Mountain all the way to the height limit using the same trick. The clip below sends Link shooting into the sky so quick that Tears of the Kingdom literally has to pause itself for a few seconds to load the overworld and sky.

But finally, victory was achieved after weeks of dedication. The post below shows the player triumphant in their challenge to hit the height limit from the bottom of Death Mountain, travelling a whopping 4185 meters in total into the air, going at a staggering mach 1.54 over the entire thing.

One would think Link's brains would fly out of his face at such speed, but thankfully Tears of the Kingdom wasn't built to allow such a monstrosity. In all fairness, we've got to wonder if anyone at Nintendo even thought players could hit the maximum height limit by yeeting Link off a propeller platform.

