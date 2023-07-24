The Tears of the Kingdom community's latest masterpiece recreates Majora's Mask's wildest sidequest

The latest jaw-dropping player creation to emerge from the Tears of the Kingdom community is an incredibly detailed recreation of one of Zelda: Majora's Mask's wildest sidequests.

In a Reddit post titled, 'If u know, u know', Tears of the Kingdom player Katasan84 shows a 6-second clip of Link donning the Majora's Mask helmet as what looks like a UFO hovers just above and emits a beam of light onto the ground where a bunch of cows are walking around. Check it out:

Now, even without any context this is a really neat creation, perhaps calling to mind the open world Destroy All Humans! series. But as it turns out, the "if u know" Katasan84 is referring to is a pair of sidequests from Majora's Mask tasking you with defending a farm from an alien invasion (these were different times). Those in the know will even recognize the music from the sidequest in the above video.

Full disclosure: I have no earthly idea how this was created, but Katasan84 said it involves mirrors, which will "almost always light up between 9-10pm," creating the beam of light.

"I assume this is due to the fact the sun is shining from low in the sky," they addd. "Oddly enough, this rule seems to apply even when the sky is cloudy and full of rain. Given that fact, I find the most dynamic time to snag a clip of the mirrors is during this one-minute/one in-game hour window."

Every time I see yet another astoundingly complex Tears of the Kingdom creation, I'm impressed by player ingenuity as much as I am Nintendo's own handy work making this kind of stuff possible. With that said, it does beg the question: is it possible Nintendo set the bar too high with Tears of the Kingdom?

In sillier news, the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom community has been rocked by a graphical hitch that literally gives Link the balls to take on Ganon.