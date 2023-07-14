Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fan shares time-saving tip for tracking down Lynels

A Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fan has shared a tip that makes locating Lynels a lot easier.

Hyrule is a big place with lots to see and do and very little in the way of signage, which is great when you just want to explore, but not so great when you're looking for something very specific. Fortunately, tracking down Lynels needn't be a chore anymore, thanks to this little-known fact from Twitter user @cerebellum_crow.

According to the player, wherever you see a stable when exploring the surface of Hyrule, at this same spot in The Depths below is Lynel territory. This could save you a lot of time you'd otherwise spend aimlessly wandering around the dark and dangerous underground, searching for the mighty mini-bosses.

Anywhere that is a stable on the surface is lynel territory below. https://t.co/0VXMxobmauJuly 13, 2023 See more

Lynel locations isn't the only useful tidbit the player had to share, either. In another tweet, they explain that you'll sometimes have an easier time pinpointing sneakily placed shines when you're below ground than above. "It's easier to traverse the depths to find hidden shrines on the surface due to the light up feature," @cerebellum_crow explains. "You can easily tell you're missing something as shrines and lightroots are in the same locations."

That's a lot of trekking around in The Depths, so if you're looking for an effective way of getting around, we suggest using the Air Bike. All it takes is two fans, a Steering Stick and a bit of Ultrahand magic, and you're able to zoom around the vast underground area with speed and ease.

Finding Lynels is one thing; defeating them is another matter entirely. Check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Lynel tips for all the info you need to take them down, plus the rewards you get for doing so.