A slight adjustment to this popular flying machine makes soaring through the skies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a lot easier

A teeny adjustment to a popular flying machine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can make soaring through the skies much easier and landings much less painful.

Hyrule is a big place, and many Tears of the Kingdom fans have been relying on the Goblin Glider to get around. It's a basic yet useful flying machine that requires only a control stick and two fans. Glue them together with Ultrahand, and just like that, you're ready to zoom around Green Goblin-style. Still as fun as it is to pretend you're a Spider-Man supervillain, the Goblin Glider isn't the safest of contraptions. It can be tricky to control, even more so if you have Koroks on board.

Fortunately, there's a better way to navigate the skies in Tears of the Kingdom, as this TikTok video by kinogamingyt shows. Using the same three components as the Goblin Glider, you can construct an Air Bike instead. It's essentially the same idea, except instead of having the fans situated between the control stick at a slight angle, they're placed at the front and back with the front fan slightly elevated. Check out the video below to see how it looks.

"The weight distribution makes it a lot easier to steer, and you can attach a Korok and Uber them around easily," the video explains. "It's also a lot easier to land as the front can stop your momentum when you hit the ground as opposed to the glider's crash landings. It's also much easier to traverse the depths using the Air Bike. Just attach a giant Brightbloom Seed to the front, and you can map out the underground fast."

Tears of the Kingdom isn't even two weeks old, and already players have come up with all manner of quirky inventions, including an orbital satellite laser cannon that's powerful enough to take out a boss in under a minute, a controllable mech to rival Armored Core, and multistage rockets which effectively turn Link's latest adventure into Korok Space Program.

