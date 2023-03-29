Zelda fan stitches together a map of Tears of the Kingdom's sky island using screenshots from the reveal trailer

One dedicated Zelda fan has comprised a map of Tears of the Kingdom's sky island in the wake of yesterday's gameplay reveal.

March 28 saw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom get a full 10-minute gameplay walkthrough from series producer Eiji Aonuma. Following the demo, one Zelda fan has compiled a map of the sky island featured in the gameplay video from screenshots taken from the presentation.

What you can see above is the result of their dedication - a full overview of the island itself stitched together from what looks to be seven screenshots. The map is adorned with various markers, with what looks to be a shop and several caves dotted around, the latter of which have a little tick next to them, in what we can only assume is a mark that the player has completed them.

Although this is impressive sleuthing work, it's worth remembering this is merely one sky island from Tears of the Kingdom. We've always known there's dozens of the individual islands floating around above Hyrule, and so what we're seeing here is just a tiny example of the floating land masses we can explore in the final game.

Considering this, there's a whole lot Nintendo still hasn't shown us about the sky islands. Perhaps other islands could feature different enemies or shops, or even different types of caves for Link to explore. Nintendo definitely want Tears of the Kingdom to hold plenty of surprises when it releases, just like Breath of the Wild did back in 2017.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally launches on May 12. At the end of the gameplay reveal yesterday, Nintendo unveiled a special Tears of the Kingdom-themed Switch OLED Model, which certainly looks like one of the most impressive custom Switch models to date.

Head over to our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide if you're looking to get your hands on the fancy Collector's Edition ahead of launch.