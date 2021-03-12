Zelda: Breath of the Wild first-person glitch is perfect for Hyrule tourism

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild first-person glitch is letting players explore Hyrule from a more cinematic and immersive perspective.

The glitch, as spotted by GameSpot , was shared by Twitter user A.xk. In the video they use a combination of the Sheikah slate's camera and the item holding mechanic to send Link into a permanent first-person state, allowing them to move around the world and observe their surroundings. Only Link's hearts and the black bars on the top and bottom of the screen remain, leaving your view almost completely clear for you to wander around and admire the sights.

So how do you do it yourself? Well, here's a snippet of how to pull it off, from a community-maintained Google Doc on high-level combos, moves, and exploits in Breath of the Wild: "By using advanced skews to teleport Link’s 'soul' upwards for several frames, Item Hold Smuggling on that frame will unlock this unique holding state after fueling the Master Cycle". Oh, and Item Hold Smuggling was already its own thing. So, uh, just do that, then the other thing, and you'll be able to run around Hyrule in first-person mode. OK?

While we're still waiting on any news about the Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel from Nintendo that isn't 'we're not ready to talk about it yet,' the player community is keeping busy by translating Beedle's notebook (it's full of nonsense) and taking selfies with every single hidden Korok .