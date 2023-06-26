Zazie Beetz says her dream superhero role is Catwoman

Zazie Beetz is no stranger to playing a superhero, but she has a character other than Domino in her sights. While promoting her new episode of Black Mirror, the actor shared that she’d love to play Catwoman one day.

"I can’t be playing too many superhero types of movies," she admitted when she was quizzed by Inverse about dream roles, before adding that Catwoman is her only pick. "She’s just so iconic, and it’s already been done so many times. I don’t know, she’s just cool, and I feel like I am a cat at heart myself."

There’s a possibility that DC could be looking for a new feline superhero as a new Batman movie is on the way under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU Chapter One plans. However, only last year, Zoe Kravitz played the iconic superhero in The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson.

What’s more, Beetz is already in the DC universe as she plays Sophie Dumond in Joker, and she’ll be reprising the role in the second movie Joker: Folie à Deux. The 'DC Elseworlds' movie doesn’t feature Batman but is set in the universe and acts as an origin story for the Joker.

In the meantime, we do know that Beetz won’t be coming back as Domino in the upcoming Deadpool 3, although she did tell the publication that she’d be open to a return. "I would love to play Domino again," she said, "But somebody would have to write it!"

