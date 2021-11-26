Zack Snyder fans think the director is teasing another DC movie

Zack Snyder has shared a video that might be hinting at another DC movie.

In the clip, which was posted to Vero, Snyder zoomed in on a Thanksgiving turkey – with what appears to be a copy of DC's Absolute Final Crisis comic book in the background. Check out a picture of the moment below.

(Image credit: Zack Snyder Vero)

The director seemed to be finished in the DC universe after the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, AKA the Snyder Cut. Plans for Justice League 2 would have involved Superman succumbing to Darkseid's Anti-Life Equation, while surviving members of the Justice League aimed to stop him. The plot of Final Crisis shares some similarities, with much of the world falling to the Anti-Life Equation – including superheroes.

Of course, the video doesn't confirm another Justice League film, and it's possible Snyder is either teasing another project entirely, or not hinting at anything at all. That hasn't stopped fans speculating, though, with the comments on Vero filled with the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag and people pointing out the comic book in the background.

(Image credit: Zack Snyder Vero)

It does seem very unlikely that Snyder will be returning to the DCEU, though. Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff has already poured water over hopes for more films, and the director is busy at Netflix with the growing Army of the Dead universe and the upcoming sci-fi movie Rebel Moon.

"Oh gosh, I wouldn't have thought of that," Snyder recently told GamesRadar+ of whether another director could continue his Justice League films. "Listen, I loved making all those DC movies, and I love superheroes, and I love the genre. I'm very excited to see Matt [Reeves]'s Batman movie [The Batman], so that's exciting. Something like that [though], I'm not sure."

The Batman is the next DC movie to hit the big screen, arriving March 4, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.