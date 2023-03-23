Zach Braff wants his next movie to be a Florence Pugh-led thriller

Zach Braff has opened up about the next movie he’s writing – and why it’s "quite different" from his upcoming release A Good Person.

Previously, Braff had told Total Film that he was working on his next film with Florence Pugh – who leads A Good Person as addict Allison – in mind.

"I really love writing for Florence. It’s too early to talk about what it is, but I am writing something new with her in mind again," Braff said at the time. "I’m not going to take this long again."

In our own interview, we got an update on the project: a potential thriller, something that’s far out of Braff’s filmmaking wheelhouse. As a director, he is best known for 2004’s indie romcom Garden State, where he plays a struggling actor who returns home for his mother’s funeral.

"It’s quite different. It’s different for me," Braff reveals. "The only thing I’m ready to say about it so far is that it’s a bit of a thriller, something I’ve never even thought about writing before."

Braff warned, however, that getting Pugh onboard – who has Dune, the Thunderbolts, and Oppenheimer on her upcoming dance card – could prove a challenge.

"Florence is quite popular with every major filmmaker in the world," Braff admits. "If I can find time in her schedule, I would love to work with her again because she’s absolutely brilliant."

A Good Person is available in cinemas March 24 and on Sky Cinema from April 28.

