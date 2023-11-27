You've got less than 24 hours to save big on dozens of our favorite roguelikes in the Steam Autumn Sale, from Risk of Rain 2 and FTL to Spelunky and Hades

Roguelikes: god, there's a lot of 'em, and thank god for that. The line between roguelike and roguelite is razor-thin, and within that nebulous gray area, you'll find more genre mash-ups than once thought possible. The best roguelikes might be action games, shooters, card games, strategy games, deck-builders, rhythm games, platformers, Metroidvanias in disguise, brawlers, dungeon-crawlers, or some seemingly absurd mix of these and other design principles.

Whatever you personally consider the peak of the genre, odds are good that it and a bunch of similar games are currently on sale on Steam. Dozens of our favorite roguelikes are extra cheap right now, but the sale ends tomorrow, Tuesday, November 28, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BT. Now's the time to buy if you're looking for a new, functionally endless, procedurally generated adventure to get lost in. Here are some recommendations to get you started.

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

You know, just to get you started. For something a little different, I'd also recommend DotAGE for a rare roguelike city-builder, Downwell for a dirt-cheap platforming table-flip that's never been fully replicated ( though some have tried admirably ), Halls of Torment as one of the best Vampire Survivors-likes, and Inscryption for a deck-building experience that can only be described as decidedly different. Oh, and Caves of Qud , because it's Caves of Qud, one of the best modern sci-fantasy stories and a damn fine roguelike to boot.