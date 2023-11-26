If you know where to look, the Steam Autumn Sale is a JRPG goldmine – here are 10 of our favorites going for cheap

The Steam Autumn Sale is still live until November 28, which means there’s still plenty of time to scroll through never-ending discounts and find a hidden gem stuck between Steam’s algorithm. Surprisingly, the digital discount fest has been an absolute goldmine for some of the best JRPGs, so let’s run down our favorite discounts from the genre.

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered is only £6/$7.50. That’s the monster-taming adventure about a young boy who’s whisked away to a fantasy land, and desperately tries to resurrect his mother in the regular world. In case the art looked familiar: all cutscenes were beautifully animated by none other than Studio Ghibli.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon - the wacky series’ even wackier, heartfelt, turn-based pivot - is 80% off and only £11/$12. Meanwhile, item shop management sim/dungeon-crawler Recettear: An Item Shop’s Tale is now £2.50/$4.

NEO: The World Ends With You expands on everything that made its DS predecessor an unforgettable cult classic with a (somehow) even more stylish depiction of Shibuya. Oh, and a steep 50% discount means you can grab it for £25/$30.

Staying on the action-RPG train, several games in the long-running ‘Tales of…’ series are on sale, including Tales of Zestiria (£4/$5), Tales of Symphonia (£4/$5), Tales of Berseria (£4/$5), and my personal favorite, Tales of Vesperia (£7/$10). For more modern drapings, you can also drop £17.50/$20 on 2021’s Tales of Arise.

Miss the days of Final Fantasy Tactics? Turn-based strategy Banner of the Maid, which sends you to an alternate history fantasy rendition of the French Revolution, might scratch that itch. It’s currently £3.50/$4.20.

The Steam Autumn Sale also has tons of incredible Metroidvanias on sale.