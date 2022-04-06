Young Justice returns in the comic book series 'Target'

The surprising second life of the fan-favorite DC animated series Young Justice continues in Young Justice: Phantoms. But when the current season of the HBO Max steaming series ends, a new Young Justice story is coming - this time in a digital-first comic book.

Young Justice: Targets, what DC calls a follow-up to Phantoms fully set in the show's canon, is a six-issue limited series written by Phantoms showrunner Greg Weisman with art by storyboard artist Christopher Jones.

DC Universe Infinite, the publisher's digital comics platform, will have the debut issue first on June 14, but then Young Justice: Targets #1 will go on sale in comic book shops on July 26.

Each subsequent issue will go on sale on DC Universe Infinite 30 days prior to the print edition.

"It's been terrific working with Christopher Jones again on another Young Justice comic, and I'm really excited for the fans to read Young Justice: Targets," says Weisman in the series announcement. "It's a fully canon six-issue mini-series, picking up right where Young Justice: Phantoms left off, with plenty of action, nearly our entire cast, and multiple new revelations."

In Young Justice: Targets, the Vlatavan royal Queen Perdita has been kidnapped by mysterious armored assailants right from beneath Bowhunter Security. With Green Arrow and Black Canary poisoned and comatose as a result of the assault, a rallying cry goes out across the planet for superteams to band together to rescue her.

"It's been an amazing journey years after working with Greg Weisman on Young Justice comics, getting the opportunity to help create storyboards for the most recent season of the TV show, and now returning to produce more comics," adds Jones. "Between my growth as an artist and the fabulous color by Jason Wright, I think these are the best-looking comics I've ever had a hand in creating. I love getting to help tell the stories of these characters, and I can't wait for fans to see where things go after Young Justice: Phantoms."

Each issue of Young Justice: Targets will also include a backup bonus story detailing previously unseen adventures from past seasons of the animated program.

Young Justice: Targets #1 will feature a cover by Jones and variant covers by Meghan Hetrick and Travis Mercer.

Young Justice: Targets #1 will feature a cover by Jones and variant covers by Meghan Hetrick and Travis Mercer.

DC has also released a gallery of unlettered preview pages to Young Justice: Targets #1.