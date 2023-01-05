Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy go to head-to-head in new trailer for Netflix’s You People

A new trailer for You People has arrived – and it's about to get awkward.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we meet a depressed Ezra (Jonah Hill) who is ready to give up on love entirely until he meets Amira (Lauren London). When it's time to meet each other's families, chaos ensues and the likelihood of Ezra getting to marry Amira seems lower and lower as a result.

Per Netflix, the Kenya Barris-directed comedy sees a new couple (Hill and London) and their families (Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny) reckon with modern love and culture clashes, societal expectations, and generational differences.

The cast includes Sam Jay, Molly Gordon, Deon Cole, Rhea Perlman, La La Anthony, Jordan Firstman, Travis Bennett, Andrew Schulz, Emily Arlook, Mike Epps, Bryan Greenberg, Andrea Savage, City Girls rapper Yung Miami, and Anthony Payton.

You People marks the feature directorial debut of Barris, creator of ABC's black-ish, who also co-wrote the script with Hill. Barris is also known for co-creating America's Next Top Model with Tyra Banks, writing the Queen Latifah-led comedy Girls Trip, and co-writing Tina Gordon's Little as well as Tim Story's Shaft.

The film is just one of many on the list for Netflix's big 2023 release roll-out, which includes the Christian Bale-led The Pale Blue Eye, Reese Witherspoon rom-com Your Place or Mine, and the Rob Lowe-starring family comedy Dog Gone.

You People is set to hit Netflix on January 27, 2023.