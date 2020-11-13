You can save $340 on a Dell G3 gaming laptop deal using this code

If you're after an affordable gaming laptop that still packs a punch to make the most of the Black Friday gaming deals, you can currently save big on Dell's G3 15 gaming laptop ahead of the Black Friday gaming laptop deals if you use a special code. Dell's G3 series is one of the picks in our roundup of the best gaming laptops around right now thanks to its great battery life and sleek design complete with slim bezels. If you're on the lookout to snap up some portable gaming action that can also be used for work, then look no further.

By entering the code DG15AFF01 at checkout on Dell's store, you can save yourself a massive $340 off the price tag. A saving this good doesn't come around very often, and you only have until November 16 to snap this up, so make sure you get your hands on one while you still can.

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop | 1,189.99 $849.99 with the code at Dell

While some gaming laptops can look like they belong on the set of a sci-fi movie, Dell's G3 15 laptop has a sleek, unassuming design, making it perfectly suitable for both work and play. With slim bezels that surround its 1080p display capable of running at 144Hz, this solid machine is just the ticket if you're after a model with well-balanced innards that won't break the bank.

Battery life is important when it comes to gaming laptops and the G3 has got you covered on that front. After all, you want to make sure you can get decent play sessions without losing your progress if the machine runs out of juice.

It also includes a host of neat features to make the most of your playtime, such as a dynamic performance mode in Alienware command that will maximize your fans' speed to keep the system cool if you're running a game that's really working the laptop's processors.

Dell gaming laptop deal

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop | 1,189.99 $849.99 with the code at Dell

An excellent budget gaming laptop just got even more affordable thanks to this nifty limited-time code. Available with a massive price reduction until November 16, simply enter DG15AFF01 at checkout and save yourself $340. Boasting great battery life, the G3 GPU packs the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q, along with a 1080p display with a slim bezel.

View Deal

After more great savings on all things PC gaming? Be sure to check out these fantastic Black Friday gaming PC deals and excellent offers on Black Friday gaming monitors.