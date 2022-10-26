You can play The Witcher for free before the remake is released

Following the announcement that The Witcher is getting the remake treatment, GOG reveals it is giving away the original version for free.

In case you missed it, earlier today (October 26), The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red revealed that one of its previously announced projects is actually a remake of the original Witcher game. Meaning fans of later The Witcher games will soon be able to go back to Geralt's first adventure, this time in Unreal Engine 5.

Coincidentally, GOG (opens in new tab) is helping fans celebrate this news by not only offering The Witcher: Enhanced Edition but also a GWENT Card Keg for free. All you need to do to claim it is subscribe to the site's newsletter. It looks as though there's some confusion surrounding this though. As explained on Twitter (opens in new tab), those who wish to claim The Witcher: Enhanced Edition must first download GWENT for free.

To get you up to speed, one of the games that CD Projekt Red revealed last month - at the time codenamed ' Project Canis Majoris ' - has since been revealed as The Witcher remake. According to the tweet sharing the news, Fool's Theory - who you may know from its work on Baldur's Gate 3 and Outriders - is the one leading the project and not CD Projekt Red. We probably won't be hearing much else about this game for a while as the tweet also says: "We want to do this right, so please be patient — it's gonna be a while until we can share more details."

That doesn't mean that we don't have anything to look forward to in the meantime though, as CD Projekt also has a number of other mysterious games in development including a new, original IP , a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel , a brand new The Witcher trilogy starting with The Witcher 4 , a game currently codenamed ' Project Sirius ', plus several more.