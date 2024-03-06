You can play Hades 2 without touching the roguelike's legendary predecessor: "It's important to us that it's a standalone thing"

Hades 2 is targeting an early access release between April and June and can be enjoyed without playing the original roguelike game.

To mark the reveal that the original Hades is coming to iOS via Netflix later this month, JovemNerd has spoken to Supergiant studio head and Hades 2 director Greg Kasavin about the upcoming sequel.

The director says that Hades 2 has been in development for around three years now, which pretty much means it began production shortly after Hades launched in 2020. Additionally, Kasavin also confirmed that Hades 2 is set to release in early access on PC between April and June 2024.

The Supergiant head also says you don't necessarily need to have played the original Hades to enjoy the upcoming sequel. Yes, it's a direct sequel that builds on elements of the first game, Kasavin says, but Hades 2 is still being designed as a standalone adventure.

For those who don't already know, the first Hades followed the story of Zagreus, the son of Hades, in his many attempts to escape the underworld and the shadow of his father. Hades 2 will focus on newcomer Melinoë, as she hacks and slashes her way through hordes of foes with the boons of the Greek Gods from the first game.

Right now, Hades 2 is only confirmed for an early access launch on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

