I hope Hades 2 keeps its predecessor's greatest strength, making failure fun

Supergiant Games isn't one for sequels, which is why every Hades fan hit the roof when the slick trailer for Hades 2 debuted at the Game Awards last year. Socials practically exploded with as much excitement and ferocity as if Supergiant had parted a soft blanket of clouds from on high and bestowed a mighty boon.

I'm excited for Hades 2. Very excited. Hades was one of the main reasons I started seeking out the best roguelikes after reluctantly avoiding them for many years. I've not got much patience when it comes to dying in games, so the very idea of playing a genre where the cycle of death is a fundamental feature – yeah, not for me. I've felt the satisfaction and exhilaration of a successful run, but the number of loops it took to get to that point always felt like my own personal hell.

Strong foundations

Hades, however, taught me that being trapped in roguelike hell wasn't so bad and, more than that, was actually fun. And folks seemed to agree . When Hades released out of Early Access in 2020 it was showered with praise, enough that Supergiant's underworld jaunt was picked by many as their 2020 game of the year ( including us here at GR ).

It's not difficult to see why. Hades' unfolding story of godly drama and endless supply of weapons, boons, and upgrades make for a satisfying roguelike loop. It manages to find the right balance of challenge and, more importantly, progress which is vital when your game has permadeath. It constantly rewards players' persistence, making whatever dissatisfaction you felt in defeat melt away.

Sure, you'll always end each run with poor Zagreus splattered in blood, but there's fun in failure. Getting your butt properly kicked and having to restart back at the House of Hades (a.k.a Dad's house) means more game–y treats like a new snippet of story, a tasty new weapon, unlocking new abilities, or getting to chat with Achilles and swoon over his velvety voice. Ahem. Also including a God mode difficulty option for those who struggle with the game's combat was a lovely touch on the part of Supergiant.

Regarding development, Hades 2 will be following in the footsteps of its older sibling. Supergiant plans to release the game into Early Access on Steam and the Epic Games Store, taking into account player feedback as part of the game's development process. So, since the studio is looking for it, my request begins here: Please, Supergiant, please stick to your special sauce when it comes to re–examining the game's roguelike elements for this sequel. Sure, I'd love some small changes here and there since there's always room for improvement, but Supergiant, trust the excellent work you did on the first game. Absolutely yes to the new story and characters – I'm super pumped to see new protag Melinoë kick some hellish butt, love – but I wouldn't be mad if you kept Hades' roguelike looping elements exactly the same. You're amazing, love you loads xx.

From the trailer, it certainly looks like Supergiant isn't switching up its formula too much. Melinoë can be seen keeping to the studio's signature hacking and slashing as she makes her way through the depths of the Underworld. The combat looks fast and furious and boons from the Olympian gods will remain a feature. But we'll have to wait for the game's Early Access release to see if there'll be any major changes to the game's rogue–like–ness.

Being the first direct sequel that Supergiant has ever developed, it's no secret fans are expecting big things , but I love Hades' roguelike elements so much I hope they stay relatively the same. In the way that Melinoë and Zagreus are the inverse of each other – like how Zag is trying to escape his father while Melinoë is actively pursuing him and how Zagreus hopes to escape hell, whereas Melinoë wants to delve into the underworld's many layers – I want Hades 2 to feel less like a younger sibling and more like a twin. Let's hope it doesn't end up a distant relative.