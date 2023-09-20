Hades 2 flies past Hollow Knight: Silksong to become Steam's most-wishlisted game after Party Animals release

Now that the chaotic co-op game Party Animals has been released, Steam users have turned their attention to their next most anticipated game: Hades 2 .

There was speculation that Hollow Knight: Silksong would be the new champion of Steam's Top Wishlisted Game chart, but Hades 2 is just that little bit more popular on Steam at the moment. If you're wondering what's after that, we've got the likes of Payday 3 (likely because it's due to release tomorrow) and the upcoming medieval strategy game Manor Lords - which just so happened to be the most-wishlisted game in Steam Next Fest last year.

Hades 2's surge in popularity is no-doubt partly thanks to its recent early access update, which offered a Q2 2024 release window for the sequel. Supergiant also assured fans that the launch version of Hades 2 will have more content than the original game did when it finally came to Steam Early Access after a stay in Epic Games Store exclusivity, which is sure to get folks hyped.

Now that Party Animals has been out in the world for a day or so, what's the community reaction been like considering it was on a lot of people's wishlists? Well, right now - at least on Steam - it's not looking as good as you might expect. At the moment, the game's Steam page has a "mostly negative" overall review score, but it appears that the majority of players' complaints come down to how the game runs - which could just be some launch teething issues.

"Have to wait in a queue for 10 minutes to play local multiplayer. Why do I need to be online for this?," one Steam user said. "Game is great but a real shame it doesn't have OCE servers, please get them ASAP," another adds. Other complaints are directed at the game's monetization: "The microtransactions are really shameless at this point especially 'cus you have to buy the game in the first place," a different player argues.